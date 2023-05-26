CSMC to introduce mobile app for waste collection system

Residents will be able to know the real-time informatiuon of the garbage vans

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has entrusted the task of collecting waste from the city to Reddy company. In an effort to enhance efficiency and convenience for citizens, the municipal administration is now working on introducing a mobile app that will provide residents with real-time information about waste collection schedules.

Under the agreement, Reddy, the designated waste collection company, is responsible for collecting waste from every household in the city. For every quintal of waste collected, the company receives a payment of approximately Rs 1,800. However, one of the challenges faced by residents is the uncertainty surrounding the arrival time of the waste collection vehicle in their respective areas.

To address this issue, a GPS system has been installed in each collection vehicle, which can be monitored from a control room located at the municipal headquarters. However, due to lack of operators, the GPS system is proving to be useless.

To ensure that citizens have access to this valuable information, the municipal administration is planning to develop a dedicated mobile app. The app will provide citizens with the ability to track the location and estimated arrival time of the waste collection vans in their area. By utilizing the GPS system, residents will no longer need to wait with buckets of garbage in their hands, as they will be able to plan their waste disposal accordingly.

Clean garbage vans

In addition to the mobile app, the municipal administration is also focusing on improving the overall cleanliness of the waste collection process. The garbage vans, which currently have unsightly plastic sacks hanging from all sides, will undergo an update. Furthermore, measures will be taken to ensure that a tarpaulin covers the van during transportation to prevent garbage from flying onto other vehicles.