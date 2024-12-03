CSMC to prepare DPR of roads proposed under City Development Plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new city development plan (CDP) has been sent to the government for final approval. On Tuesday, G Sreekanth directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the development of roads in the plan. He instructed the City Engineer’s section to complete the DPR by the end of January.

On Tuesday, the municipal commissioner reviewed the works of the City Engineer's section. Various development projects were discussed during the meeting. Over the past few years, cement roads have been constructed using funds from the municipal corporation, Smart City, and the state government. However, many roads under the development plan are still pending. During the review meeting, Sreekanth instructed the City Engineer’s section to prepare the DPR for the roads proposed in the plan. He emphasized that the DPR should be submitted by January 2025 and that all road markings should be completed. Many roads from the previous development plan remain pending, including the stretch from Champa Chowk to Jalna Road, among others. Instructions were given to take initiative for these roads as well.