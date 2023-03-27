CSMC to receive Rs 7 cr aid for constructing 22 Smart Toilets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are believed that the cash-strapped Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will soon receive aid of Rs 7 crore for the construction of 22 public toilets in different parts of the city.

Earlier, after a hue and cry by women corporators in the general body (GB) meeting, the civic administration had decided to construct five public toilets for women, but except for Aurangpura, the status of the remaining four is still incomplete.

The Central and the State Governments have decided to develop Smart Toilets equipped with all state-of-the-art facilities, for men and women separately, in selected cities on the lines of Delhi and Bengaluru. Hence under the scheme, an aid of Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for the city. The state government has ordered the CSMC to submit the detailed project report (DPR) in this regard before April 10. The Smart Toilets will be built at 22 different places including the commercial places at Shahgunj, Aurangpura, Railway Station, Cidco Bus Stand, Central Bus Stand, T V Centre and Connaught Place.

E-charging, Wifi facilities

The smart toilets will have WiFi connectivity. The electricity required will be generated through rooftop solar panels. The toilets premises will also have charging units for electric vehicles, a rainwater harvesting system, and an independent control room for the caretaker. The decision upon developing parking and a garden will be taken upon the availability of land. Each lavatory will have a different look. Hence the DPR is being prepared with the intention that the city’s smart toilets emerge as a model in all over the state, added the sources.