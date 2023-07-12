CSMC to remove 102 encroachments from six roads in Cidco!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has conducted a survey and prepared a list of 102 encroachments causing traffic disruptions on six main roads in a different neighbourhood of Cidco. According to sources, the anti-encroachment squad of the CSMC will be implementing the drive to remove these illegal portions soon.

Earlier, the High Court had ordered the municipal corporation to remove encroachments existing on roads and public spaces in different sectors of Cidco. Accordingly, the civic officials removed a large number of encroachments from the main roads of Cidco-Hudco. However, the court was not satisfied with the action taken. Hence the CSMC conducted a micro-level survey and detected 102 encroachments existing on six main roads, said the sources adding that these are not big encroachments, but are enough to create obstructions in the regular flow of traffic. The survey of finding encroachments on other roads is underway and the list will also be drafted soon.

Boxx

The survey of six roads which have been completed is as follows:

1) Town Centre, Sector G (Cidco N-5 ESR to MGM).

2) N-1, Main Road Near Prozone Mall.

3) N-5, Chishtiya Police Chowky to GST Bhavan.

4) Connaught Area.

5) N-6 and N-8, Maulana Azad Chowk to Bajrang Chowk Main Road.

6) N-6, Mathuranagar to Terna High School Main Road.