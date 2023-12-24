CSMC to tackle TDR misuse through online tracking

Misuse with online tracking and mandatory usage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration is taking steps to ensure transparent and responsible use of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in the city. Following a history of scams and hindered progress, new regulations aim to boost infrastructure development and prevent misuse.

One key initiative is the digitization of the TDR process. The list of recipients and used TDRs will now be publicly accessible on the municipal corporation's website, enhancing transparency and accountability. Additionally, administrator G Shreekanth has mandated the use of 50 percent TDR for construction projects exceeding 300 square meters seeking additional Floor Space Index (FSI). This decision aligns with unified development control and promotion regulation guidelines and prioritizes the utilization of TDR over expensive land acquisition.

"It's not feasible for the corporation to bear the burden of high land costs. Increased TDR use ensures funds for crucial infrastructure projects like road construction,” said Shreekanth. However, concerns remain about potential revenue losses for the corporation. Premium payments received for additional FSI will decrease with increased TDR use, said deputy director of urban development Manoj Garje.