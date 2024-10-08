CSMC volunteers to provide uniforms to 5K students

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students studying in Class 9th and 10th of municipal corporation schools have not yet received uniforms from the state government. As a result, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration plans to spend Rs 31 lakh to provide uniforms to 5,000 students. However, parents are raising questions about whether the uniforms will be distributed now that the year is coming to an end.

Students in kindergarten (KG), as well as those in 9th and 10th grades, are deprived of uniforms. Therefore, the administrator G Sreekanth has decided to provide free uniforms to the civic students. Efforts are being made to invite tenders before the code of conduct for assembly elections comes into effect. If there is any delay in this process, students may not receive their uniforms for an additional two to three months, it is learnt.

Short-term tenders to be invited

Around five thousand students in kindergarten, as well as those in 9th and 10th grades, will receive two free uniforms each. A budget of Rs 31 lakh has been allocated for this purpose, said the CSMC education officer Bharat Tingote adding that a short-term tender will be invited soon and the process will be completed promptly.