CSMC warns of scrapping unclaimed vehicles!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to remove the seized vehicles lying in the compound of Garware Stadium for the last couple of years. Hence the civic administration has appealed to the vehicle-owners to release their vehicles on payment of prescribed amount of fine and removal charges. If the owners fail to claim their vehicles in seven days then the administration considering them as unclaimed will scrap these vehicles.

The vehicles were seized during the joint drive launched by CSMC, commissionerate of police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in 2021 and 2023. The two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four wheelers, and other vehicles which were lying unclaimed and parked on the roadside in defunct conditions were seized by the officials during the drive.

The citizens are appealed to contact the CSMC’s mechanical section with original vehicle-ownership documents and handwritten application and initiate the process of releasing their vehicles in seven days. Later on, the applicants are told to contact the accounts section (at CSMC headquarters, Town Hall) during the officials hours (10.30 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm) to know the removal charges as per the type of vehicles claimed by the owners and then take away their vehicles lying in as is where is basis condition from Garware Stadium on their own expense.

After seven days, under Section 438 of Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, the CSMC will legally scrap them and later on auction the stock. The CSMC will not be responsible for delay in claims, stated the press release.

Type of vehicle/Removal Charges/ Number of vehicles

Two-wheelers (moped or motorcycles) - Rs 1000 each/07

Three-wheelers (autorickshaws) - Rs 2,000 each/12

Four wheelers (cars, jeeps and tempos) - Rs 5,000 each/13

Four wheelers (mini trucks/ tractors etc) - Rs 10,000 each/01

Four wheelers (big truck, bus etc) - Rs 20,000 each/00.