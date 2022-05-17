CSMS Museum on Wheels in city

Aurangabad, May 17:

The ambitious Museum on Wheel (MoW) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sanghrahlaya (CSMS, Mumbai) has arrived in the city today.

Two buses with state-of-the-art facilities have been converted into museums. It has special kits for students and myriad digital mediums to enhance the knowledge.

From May 17 to 22, the MoW will be available for the citizens and visitors to see at different heritage places in and around the city. These buses will be parked on the campus of the monuments in the custodianship of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), it is learnt.

The CSMS, Mumbai has rich collection of art and handicrafts belonging to different periods and rulers. It has more than 70,000 pieces of art works of different nature. The musuem has completed 100 years in 2022.

The project MoW was started in 2015 and in last seven years, the musuem was active in reaching out to maximum number of people in the state. These buses visit urban and rural parts of the state through exhibitions on different topics.

Schedule of MoW for visitors in district

May 17 - Bibi ka Maqbara - 10 am to 8 pm.

May 18 - Sunehri Mahal - 10 am to 5 pm.

May 19 - Aurangabad Caves - 10 am to 5 pm.

May 20 - Daulatabad Fort - 9 am to 6 pm.

May 21 - Ellora Caves - 8.30 am to 6 pm.

May 22 - Ajanta Caves - 9 am to 6 pm.