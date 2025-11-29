CSN’s first AI Innovation Hub

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An AI research and development centre by Findability Sciences will soon begin operations in Auric Shendra. The company has acquired four acres of land in the industrial area to set up its first AI research centre in the region.

Founder and CEO Anand Mahurkar told Lokmat Times that possession of the land will be completed within two days. “We are excited to establish our AI research and development centre in Auric Shendra. The land possession will be completed shortly, and we will soon begin preparations for construction,” he said. The centre will focus on advanced AI technologies, including machine learning, data analytics, and automation solutions. With Auric Shendra’s growing industrial ecosystem, Findability Sciences aims to collaborate with local industries and talent to drive innovation and create job opportunities. Auric Shendra has emerged as a hub for advanced industries, attracting companies in electric vehicles, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. The arrival of Findability Sciences’ research centre is expected to strengthen the city’s position as a technology and innovation hub. Local authorities welcomed the development, highlighting that new research centres and industries will boost economic growth and provide skilled employment. This development marks another step in Auric Shendra’s transformation into a centre of innovation, where technology, research, and industry converge to create opportunities for the state’s growing workforce and tech ecosystem.

Tech firm boosts Auric innovation

Findability Sciences’ decision to set up an AI research facility in Auric Shendra reflects the growing confidence of technology firms in Maharashtra’s industrial corridors. The company plans to start initial operations once possession of the land is complete and will open to collaboration after January 2026.