Cultural prog held for NAAC Peer Team

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) staged a cultural programme on Tuesday evening presenting the glory of Marathwada through Kailas Shilpa, paper production of Kagzipura, Qawwali of Khuldabad, classical singing and music before the Peer Team of NAAC.

The team visited 24 academic departments, the office of the registrar and examinations departments on the first day and interacted director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and deans throughout the day. A cultural programme was hosted for the team members in the evening. The students of Dramatics, Yoga, Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Music and Fine Art Departments participated in this activity.

Dr Dasu Vaidya conducted the proceedings of the programme. The NAAC team is on a three-day inspection of Bamu. It started the evaluation of the university today.