Cultural programmes on Kojagiri purnima

Aurangabad:

Various cultural and religious programmes have been organised at Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Aithsay Kshetra Kachner on the occasion of Kojagiri purnima on October 9. The boliya will be organised at 9.30 am followed by Panchamrut Abhishek, pravachan, pada prakshalan and Shashtra Bhet. The Mahaprasad will be distributed to the devotees. The organisers have appealed to the community members to be present in large numbers.