Culture should be inculcated among students for safety: Deelip Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “As per the government's orders, schools made many facilities, including CCTV cameras, for the safety of students. The facilities will help in understanding what happened immediately. However, to find a permanent solution to the safety of students, there is a need to instil that culture in the students. If that happens, the safety of students will be strengthened,” said Deelip Swami, district collector.

He was speaking at a meeting of principals and directors of self-financed schools in the district was organised by the Secondary and Primary Education Department of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Monday.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Ankit, Education Officers Ashwini Lathkar and Jayashree Chavan, DIET Principal Dr Rajendra Kamble, Regional Academic Authority’s Dr Ravi Jadhav, Deputy Education Officer Neeta Shrishrimal, Geeta Tandale, Sitaram Pawar, Assistant Secretary of the Board Deepak Kokatre were seated on the dais.

District Collector Swami said that, for the progress of society, the education and health departments need to be competent.

“If both these departments are good, the intellectual level and health improve. This leads to the overall development of society. Everyone needs to be aware of the safety of female students in schools. In this, we only give many lessons to girls at home and school. However, this lesson needs to be taught to boys,” he said.

Swami said that, like boys, all the freedom should be given to girls and it should start from every home and school. District Collector also expressed his belief that if such an inculcation is instilled in students, the issue of girl student safety would be solved permanently. The information about the District Collector's 'Dashasutri' initiative was given. Dhanaji Phad conducted the proceedings of the programme while Jayshree Chavan proposed a vote of thanks.

Implement Govt decisions: Ankit

“The government has taken many decisions for the safety of students. They should be strictly implemented in schools. This will also be investigated by the education department,” said Ankit, the ZP CEO.

He urged the principals and headmasters to implement necessary activities for the overall development of students. Sanjay Tayde and Pravin Avhale of the School Headmasters Association presented the problems of schools. Meanwhile, many mentioned that a separate meeting of the principals of self-financed schools has never been held before.