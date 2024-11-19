Current Waqf Act needs to be amended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "The current Waqf Act is not anti-religious, but, it is anti-Constitutional and unfair to people of all castes and religions. So, it needs to be amended," said Sanjeev Deshpande, a senior lawyer at the Bombay High Court.

He said that the current Waqf Act is causing more harm to Muslims than to other religions. “Their (Muslims) properties are being taken over by the Waqf Board," he added. He was speaking on 'Wakf Kaidyatil Swagartah Sudharna’ at a conference organised at Vivekanand College by the High Court Unit of Deogiri Prant, on Tuesday.

Deogiri Prant president adv Shrikant Advant presided over the function. Adv Advant said that the Waqf Act 1995 was implemented by abolishing the prevailing trust law of the British era.

Adv Deshpande recently gave a presentation before Jagdambika Pal's Parliamentary Committee on the proposed amendments in the Waqf Act. A large number of lawyers, citizens and students attended the lecture.