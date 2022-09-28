Customers book flats on first day of expo

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Visitors to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) ‘Dream Home Expo were seen eager to purchase their own house in Aurangabad, a future metropolitan city. Several of them booked flats, row houses, and bungalows after the inauguration of the expo on Wednesday.

After an overwhelming response to the exhibition on the first day, the builders and developers are enthusiastic. After Dussehra, the prices of houses are expected to increase by around Rs 500 to Rs 700 per square foot. Hence, the visitors were eager to book the houses before that. Similarly, they also wanted to take the advantage of various schemes launched by the developers and banks during the exhibition.

Expo was inaugurated at Jabinda Lawns on Beed By-pass Road by district collector Sunil Chavan. SBI DGM Ravikumar Varma, HDFC regional manager Chandrakant Zade, Bank of Baroda divisional manager Deepakkumar Singh, ICICI Bank zonal head Vilas Dhurandhar, industrialist Dinesh Rathi, Bharat Mehta, CREDAI state president (elect) Pramod Khairnar, founder president Jugalkishor Tapadia, former president Rajendrasingh Jabinda, joint secretary Narendrasingh Jabinda, local branch president Nitin Bagadia, Navin Bagadiya, Bhupendrasingh Rajpal, Sanjay Kankriya and others were present.

Co-ordinator Indrajeet Thorat said, this is for the first time that a Marathwada-level housing projects exhibition has been organised. Information about 250 housing projects of around 100 developers is available in the expo. Various options of houses ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 2.5 crores are available for the customers. The expo will be open till October 2 between 10 am and 9 pm.

Co-ordinator Sangram Patare, secretary Akhil Khanna, Dr Sushil Bharuka, Ravi Vattamwar and others were present.

Limit of city survey should be increased

The limit of city survey should be increased for the rapid development of the housing sector. Similarly, there should be control on the increasing rates of the land, water supply scheme should be implemented immediately, Shendra - Bidkin Highway work should be completed, Big industries should be brought in MIDC areas and IT sector should be developed.

- Nitin Bagadiya, CREDAI president

Water problem will be resolved soon

The capacity of Jayakwadi dam is 102 TMC. The work of pipeline from the dam to the city is under progress. Until 2037, the planning for the 400 MLD has been done and there is a planning for 704 MLD by 2052. Similarly, a proposal for Rs 200 crores water supply scheme has been presented to the chief minister. The water will be brought through 900 mm size pipeline.

- Sunil Chavan, district collector