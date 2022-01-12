Customers threaten of life to MSEDCL assistant engineer

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Two customers threatened Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) assistant engineer of life when asked them about the outstanding electricity bill at Sanjaynagar, Mukundwadi on Tuesday. They beat the officers and also threw stones at them. A case in this regard has been registered in Mukundwadi police station.

Assistant engineer Vijay Ganesh Kathar (39), Sharad Dhakne and Sham More had gone to Sanjaynagar to check the outstanding bills of the electricity customers. Ashok Bhatkule and Rameshwar Nikalje (both Sanjanagar) had verbal dispute with the officers, when they asked them about the outstanding bills. They threatened, abused and beat the officers. Kathar lodged a complaint in Mukundwadi police station. PSI Sandeep Wagh is further investigating the case.