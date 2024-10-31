Cyber police crackdown on gangsters: Gangsterism goes viral!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Village goons flaunting weapons and filming dramatic reels are now in the crosshairs of the law. The cyber police are actively monitoring accounts that promote gangsterism. In just six days, authorities have charged three individuals for their involvement in these activities on social media.

Criminals have recently instilled fear on social media with their videos. Notorious gangster Sheikh Javed, also known as Tippya, held a rally after his release from prison recently. Soon after, Avinash Bhagwan Devade (26) alias Avi from Osmanpura posted a video wielding a sword with music playing in the background. The cyber police responded seriously, filing charges against both individuals and initiating preventive measures led by the Assistant Police Commissioners.

---

Monitoring supporters as well

The alarming trend of village goons posting reckless reels has escalated, prompting police to launch a targeted surveillance operation on their accounts, with a keen eye on fan clubs that idolize these criminals.

---

Ajay Thakur charged again for Instagram pistol video

Ajay Thakur, a gangster from Satara, received his third charge on Wednesday after posting a video on Instagram in December 2023 while holding a pistol. The cyber police registered a case against him at the Satara police station, sending a clear warning to other criminals. Currently, in Harsul Jail, Ajay is set to be released in 18 days, and police are preparing to place him under house arrest upon his release.