Cybercriminals dupe Nursery School Founder of Rs 72,000

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman who runs a nursery school in the Cidco N-4 area lost Rs 72,000 to cybercriminals on Thursday. She reported the incident to the MIDC cidco police station.

A 59-year-old woman, the founder of a nursery school, received a call in August from someone claiming to be a parent of a student named Khatun. The caller said they had sent Rs 8,000 as fees and asked her to check her messages. She received a notification that Rs 80,000 had been credited instead of Rs 8,000. The caller claimed it was a mistake and requested her to return Rs 72,000. Trusting the message, she transferred the money. Later, she realized there was no student by that name in her school, and following that, Rs 80,000 had not been credited to her account. It became clear that the notification was fabricated by cybercriminals who had her personal details, including her name, bank account number, and school name. Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar is conducting further investigations.