Cyclist dies after dash by car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bicyclist died as a speeding car dashed his bicycle near Maple Hotel on Paithan Link Road on Thursday night. A case has been registered with Satara police station. The deceased has been identified as Baban Shivram Jawale (52, Jaitwan Buddha Vihar, Itkheda).

PI Prashant Potdar said Jawale was crossing the road on his bicycle when a speeding car going from Waluj towards Paithan dashed his bicycle. The car fled from the scene after the accident. The nearby residents rushed Jawale to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. The police are searching the car.