Dacoity on Pavshe farm settlement at Chapaner

Aurangabad, April 13:

A gang of around five dacoits conducted a dacoity at Pavshe farm settlement near Chapaner on Bharadi - Shiur Banga state highway in Kannad tehsil in the wee hours of Wednesday. They beat the farmer and his family members and robbed them of cash and gold jewellery amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Police said a farmer Umakant Jairam Pavse (34) lives at Pavse farm settlement with his family. They had dinner on Tuesday and went to sleep.

At around 2.30 am on Wednesday, dacoits equipped with sharp weapons, rods and sticks. They severely beat the farmer and his wife Sunita, two children and other members. They snatched the jewellery from the bodies of the women members. Two of the dacoits went in the house and took Rs 55,000 from the cupboard. Later, they locked the family members in the house and fled from the scene.

On receiving the information, Kannad rural police API Tatyarao Bhalerao, PSI S M Rajput, beat jamadar Ganesh Jain and others rushed to the spot and conducted the panchnama. Later, DSP Mukund Aghav also visited and inspected the spot.

The family members said that five dacoits came on two motorcycles. They had bags on their back. Four of them had covered their faces while one had not. All of them were between the age group of 25 to 30 years.