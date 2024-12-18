Daily allowance of Youth Festival participants increased by 150 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, each participant of the Central Youth Festival (CYF) will get a Rs 300 daily allowance within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the university conducts CYF every year to provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent. Earlier, the college used to pay a Rs 120 daily allowance to festival participants. The decision was taken in the Management Council meeting organised on Wednesday.

The members approved the proposal to increase each participant's daily allowance and start a facility centre to provide stationery to the students.

A proposal was submitted by the Student Development Board to increase the allowance. In this meeting, it was approved to increase the amount of the allowance to three hundred rupees. This three hundred rupees allowance is used to arrange breakfast and meals for the young artist. The concerned college provides an allowance to the students, while the university will provide free accommodation to all the young artists.

CYF to be hosted from Dec 25 to 29

The Central Youth Festival (CYF) will be hosted from December 25 to 29 at the main campus of the university. More than 2,000 young boys and girls from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Dharashiv and Jalan will arrive here to present their talent at the festival.