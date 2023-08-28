Damage of 700 mm pipeline disrupts water supply in old city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply of the old city has been disrupted for at least 24 hours after the 700 mm size old main pipeline got damaged suddenly, on Monday afternoon, near Jayakwadi village.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) through a contractor started the work of replacing the old 700 mm pipeline with a new 900 mm size pipeline. The task of repairing the damage was undertaken on war-footing. It is being said that it would take another 24 hours to accomplish the task. Meanwhile, the water supply of the old city has been hampered and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has postponed the rotational water supply schedule for a day.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the MJP is laying a 900 mm size pipeline between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi to strengthen the rural water supply. It has appointed SPML as the contractor to replace the pipeline. While the work was underway, the 700 mm pipeline got damaged at 1 pm on Monday. The old pipeline supply’s water to the old city. The water in a large quantity got wasted on the road due to sudden damage. Acting upon the information, the civic officials swung into action and stopped the lifting of water from the Jayakwadi Dam. CSMC officials including executive engineer Kiran Dhande, deputy engineer M M Baviskar, junior engineer Ashish Wani and Suhas Lehade visited the spot. The contractor SPML has started repairing the damage.

It is learnt that the repairing works got started late as there were blockages in the pipeline due to silt. The work would continue till late in the night or till the next day morning hours.

The water supply through the 1400 mm size pipeline remained uninterrupted. The pipeline supply’s water to Cidco-Hudco localities and the remaining part of the city. However, the pressure of the water in the taps was low. The water supply to the old city was stopped in the afternoon. There is no alternative arrangement of supplying water to them. Hence the schedule has been postponed for a day, said the CSMC executive engineer K M Phalak.