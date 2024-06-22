‘Damini Squad’ members felicitated at Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tarabai Shinde Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy and P E Sonkamble Pratisthan jointly organised a felicitation programme of ‘Damini Squad’ members recently.

Dr Nirmala Jadhav and president of P E Sonkamble Pratisthan,

Kumodini Sonkamble presided over the programme while Dr Chetna Sonakmble was the chief guest.

Programme coordinator Dr Ashwini More, PSI Seema Uchit and Nirmala Nibhor were also seated on the dais. Police officers and employees of the squad were felicitated. PSI Seema, Suchita Kharat, Ayodhya Daund, Sonali Nikam, Kavita Gawli, Nirmala Nibhor, Manisha Bansode, Chhaya Jadhav, Kalpana Nagre and others were felicitated.