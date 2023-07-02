Dance drama Vitthal Tukdya presented

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, a dance drama ‘Vitthal Tukaya’ based on the biography of Sant Tukaram Maharaj was performed by ‘Devamudra A Movement’ school and institute for three days at different places.

The dance programme organized by Deogiri Sangeet Pratishtha was held at Bhanudas Chavan Hall. The programme was conceptualized, directed and presented by Ramdas Pawar. Tukaram Maharaj's abhang was choreographed by V Soumyashree. The concept of performing the classical dance style of Bharatnatyam on abhang was seen for the first time. In this dance drama V Soumyashree played the role of Tukaram Maharaj and Prerna Naidu played the role of Lord Vitthal. Ishita Kulkarni, Ishani Kulkarni, Sayali Sarafjoshi, Suhasini Pathare, Sai Ghadge Rampallewar and other crew members participated in the programme.