Dance, rap and procession fills GMCH on Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by performing a rap song, dance performances and a procession carrying various messages on Sunday.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Maharashtra State Castribe Employees Welfare Federation and GMCH Co-operative Credit Society. Doctors, nurses and employees had gathered to celebrate the occasion.

The programme was held on the Gymkhana ground in GMCH. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Shivaji Sukre. Officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Dr Gajanan Surwade, Dr Kailas Zine and others were present.

Embrace Dr Ambedkar's thoughts

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts should be imbibed and the needy people of the society should be given a helping hand, said Dr Sukre.