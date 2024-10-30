Dangerous adulterated Khoya factory raided just before Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Authorities raided a factory in the Mitmita area for producing adulterated khoya just before Diwali. The Cyber Police seized nearly 6 quintals on Wednesday of counterfeit khoya from 'Divyansh Milk and Dairy Products,' operated by Giren Singh Bachchanlal Singh, according to Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare.

As citizens buy sweets for Diwali, authorities discover that adulterated khoya is being used in production within a multi-million rupee market. Following CP Pravin Pawar's orders, PI Pandhare acted on a tip-off about 'Divyansh Milk and Dairy' in Osmaniya Colony, Mitmita. PSI Sandeep Shinde and his team raided the factory and found khoya being prepared in unsanitary drums and containers.

Milk powder from UP

Giren imports low-cost milk powder from Uttar Pradesh to produce khoya. He mixes ghee, palm oil, water, and soda in boiling water in drums for quick preparation. PSI Sandeep Shinde led the operation with his team, which included Sagar Patil, Constables Ashraf Sayyed, Vinod Pardeshi, Ranjak Sonawane, Sunil Jadhav, Sudhir More, Satish Hambarde, Rajaram Wagh, Sunil Belkar, Ajay Dahivale, Pramod Surase, and Sohail Pathan.

Previous action stalled but factory reopened

Last year, the crime branch raided Giren's factory and filed a case against him at the Cantonment Police Station. Despite this, he reopened the factory in the same area. Authorities seized 425 kilograms of counterfeit khoya and various sweets made from 150 kilograms of fake material. The Food and Drug Administration department rejected his claims about the goods, according to police.