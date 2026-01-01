Danve alleges phone threats by minister to UBT candidates over withdrawals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday directly alleged that a minister from the district is threatening Uddhav Sena candidates who have filed nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections, pressuring them to withdraw. Danve posted a tweet on the social media platform X with the tagline “Jhukega nahi saala” (Won’t bow down).

The deadline for withdrawing nomination papers for the municipal corporation elections is Friday at 3 pm. In this election, several political parties including the BJP, Shinde Sena, Uddhav Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) along with independent candidates, are contesting. Major political parties have begun efforts to persuade rival candidates to withdraw their nominations to ensure victory for their own candidates.

In this context, Danve alleged through his tweet that the district’s minister is threatening Uddhav Sena candidates to withdraw. He also claimed that some officials from the civic administration are making repeated phone calls to candidates. Issuing a veiled warning to those threatening candidates, Danve said, “Remember, we also maintain accounts. Everything will be recorded. When the time comes, repayment with interest is certain.” He further warned that those who forget their duties and ethics will be uprooted completely.

Who would be threatening them?

Uddhav Sena did not even have candidates. They made candidates stand by distributing B-forms by sitting outside the office of the election returning officer (ERO). Why would we threaten their candidates? Danve’s tweet is laughable,” said Sanjay Shirsat.