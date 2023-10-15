Danve labels accident on Samruddhi expressway as ‘Institutional Murder’

Danve demands inquiry in extortion attempts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve labeled the accident on the Samruddhi expressway, near Vaijapur, as nothing short of an act of systematic killing. Expressing his deep concern, he claimed that the incident was not a mere accident but an instance of lives being endangered through extortion attempts.

Upon receiving news of the accident, Danve was among the first responders at the scene. He also visited the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he inquired about the condition of the injured.

Danve squarely blamed the regional transport department for the tragedy and questioned how it was possible for 35 to 40 passengers to be traveling in a traveler van designed to accommodate only 17 individuals.

This incident follows a previous major accident in Buldhana a few months ago, which had prompted the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to initiate rigorous vehicle inspections on the Samruddhi expressway. Danve, however, alleged that these measures were abandoned after only eight days, insinuating corruption among officials seeking to extort money from truck drivers on the expressway. He has demanded strict action against those responsible for the accident.

Need facilities on the expressway

Danve said that questions regarding the safety and essential facilities on the Samruddhi expressway have come to the forefront. He emphasized the need for an inquiry into the incident, considering the expressway's purpose of facilitating fast and safe travel.