Darda, MP Jaleel enquire after PI Kendre’s health

Aurangabad, June 23: Former minister of state for home (urban) and Lokmat Media Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda visited the MGM Hospital and enquired after the health of Jinsi PI Vyankatesh Kendre who was seriously injured in an attack by a retired policeman recently.

PI Shinde was operated at Apex hospital on the same night and the second operation was performed at MGM today. He is critical and has been shifted back to the ICU. Darda met his wife and consoled her, offering her whatever support required. MGM deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryavanshi briefed Darda about the condition of the PI. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav was also present.

Meanwhile, MP Imtiaz Jaleel also visited the MGM Hospital to obtain information about the health of the PI. The MP told LT that he had consistently asked police to initiate strict action against drug menace in Aurangabad. Now, the problem has reached the door of the police. Jaleel offered all possible help to the wife of PI Kendre.