Daring dacoity at Galle Borgaon Shivar

Aurangabad, March 23:

Six dacoits hold family members hostage for an hour and robbed them of jewellery and cash amounting to around Rs 1.10 lakh at Galle Borgaon Shivar on Tuesday night. A case has been registered with Khuldabad police station.

Police said, Madhukar Sheku Khosare lives with his family in Gut No. 517 in Galle Borgaon Shivar. On Tuesday night, Khosare, his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law went to sleep after dinner. Around six dacoits forcibly entered the house and threatened the family members with a knife. They hold them hostage and stole jewellery, Rs 8,000 cash and mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 1.10 lakh. They fled from the scene after an hour.

Meanwhile, SP Nimit Goyal, sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav, PI Bhujang Hatmode, forensic experts and dog squad visited and inspected the spot.