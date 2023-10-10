Date extended for M Phil dissertation submission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the last date of the M Phil dissertation submission up to December 31.

A total of 17 departments of the Bamu campus conducted the M Phil course until the academic year 2020-21 as the University Grants Commission (UGC) discontinued the course with the implementation National Education Policy two years ago.

The last date for submission of the dissertation of those students who have cleared the written examination of M Phil was over. Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole extended the last date of dissertation submission. Deputy Registrar of Postgraduate Section Dr I R Manza said that M Phil students can submit their dissertation on or before December 31, however, they would have to pay Rs 5,000 as a fine.