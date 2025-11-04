Date extended to apply to Shahu Maharaj Scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Social Welfare Commissioner has extended the last date to apply for the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Scholarship Scheme 2025-26 up to November 17.

Applications were invited from students of the Scheduled Caste (SC) to pursue higher education in the country. However, the registration process has not been completed yet.

Revised rules for this scheme were announced to provide higher education to 100 SC students in the State in educational institutions.

For the application form and more information, one may visit the portal (www.maharashtra.gov.in). The maximum age limit for students for graduation courses will be 25 years and the maximum age limit for postgraduate degrees and diplomas will be 30 years. The total annual income of the student's family must be within 6 lakhs.

The Social Welfare Commissioner will deposit the fee to be paid to the concerned educational institution by the student who has qualified for the scholarship in the student's Aadhaar-linked bank account. Rs. 5,000 for books required for the courses eligible under the scheme, Rs. 5,000 for educational materials and other educational expenses, a total of Rs. 10,000. Every year, the concerned student will be paid in two installments to his Aadhaar-linked bank account.