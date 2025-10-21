Daulatabad police bust tyre theft racket

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Daulatabad Police on Monday night arrested four accused who were involved in tyre theft from the godown of a tyre company in Daultabad.

The police have seized 26 tyres and the pickup vehicle used in the crime. Tyres worth Rs 3,87,161 were stolen from the warehouse of MRF Company at Karodi Toll Plaza on the intervening night of September 1-2 after lifting the shutter.

A case was registered in this regard on September 4. Police started an investigation. The police received information that the accused would come to the company in the Daulatabad police station limits on Monday night to do a recce with the intention of theft.

Acting on a tip-off, the police started patrolling and saw a suspicious vehicle and four people in it in the MIDC area.

When the police questioned them, they gave vague answers. The police became suspicious and took the four into custody and brought them to the police station. On proper interrogation, they confessed to the theft at the MRF Tyre Company.

The police arrested Amol Deshmukh (Yeola, Nashik), Liaqat Shaikh (Satara), Yogesh Bharti (Buldhana) and Rishikesh Gayake (Kannad).

A team led by PSI Vasant Shelke, under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, DCP Pankaj Atulkar and Police Inspector Rekha Londhe, carried out this operation.

While the Daulatabad police were examining the CCTV footage of the premises of the said company and collecting confidential information in connection with this crime, a person gave them information.

He informed the police that the accused who stole tyres from the warehouse of the MRF Tyre Company would come to the MIDC area. Accordingly, the police rushed to the MIDC and arrested all four thieves.