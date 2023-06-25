De-addiction: need of the hour!

Narcotic drugs worth Rs 58.64L seized in one year

(International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking)

(Theme: “People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.")

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The younger generation is getting more and more addicted to the drugs. Initially, they consume drugs and liquor for fun but gradually get addicted to it. In the later stages, the habit of consumption becomes a disease. The experts opined that once a person gets addicted, it is very difficult for him to get rid of it. However, it is not at all impossible, one can give up addiction with strong determination and willpower.

The younger generation is getting addicted to drugs and liquor. Hence, there is a grave need to create awareness about de-addiction among the people. Similarly, the smuggling of the drugs like cannabis, marijuana, heroin and other narcotic drugs is also on the rise. Similarly, people have also found newer means to get inebriated. They are using cough syrups, sedative pills, and even whiteners for addiction.

NDPS squad established in city police force

Considering the increased influx of narcotic drugs in the city, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad was established in the police commissionerate in May, 2022. The squad has actively keeps a vigil on the smuggling activities by the drug peddlers. The squad has executed 46 actions and arrested 80 accused have been arrested since May, 2022 to May, 2023. Similarly, drugs worth Rs 58.64 lakh have been seized so far. Cases in these regards have been registered with the concerned police station. The drugs are later deposited to the central godown, the sources said.

De-addiction is possible

An addicted person needs to understand that addiction is a disease. It affects both body and mind. When he enters the rehabilitation process with strong determination and willpower, he can definitely get rid of drugs. An addicted person needs to live in the rehabilitation centre for a minimum of three months to maximum of six months. There are several people who have benefitted through the specially designed course for de-addiction.

- Vivek Honrao, programme co-ordinator, Parivartan Vyasan Mukti Kendra.

Special therapy and course

Special therapy and course designed for de-addiction is very beneficial for addiction. Addiction not only affects the person himself, but also his family and the entire society. It is a disease which cannot be cured by medicines but it needs the strong determination of the addicts. They have to do regular exercises, Yoga, and meditation, which can change physical and mental status.

- Suhas Badge, founder director, Sadphal Foundation

Symptoms of addiction: Insomnia, hands shaking, getting angry over petty issues, less appetite, no interest in any activity, likes to remain lonely, etc.

Therapy for recovery: Exercises, Yoga, Meditation, Proper diet, medicines if required, gain physical and mental stability.

NDPS squad action from May, 2022 to May, 2023

Type of drugs - Total Crime - Total Accused - Article seized (in rupees)

Cannabis - 25- 33 - 23,44,818/-

Narcotic drugs (pills and syrups) - 18 - 42 - 27,42,663/-

Marijauna/Heroin - 03 - 04 - 7,76,775/-

Total - 46 - 80 - 58,64,256/-