Debate Competition held in MP Law College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Manikchand Pahade Law College organised the 18th State Level Intercollegiate Debate Competition at Tapadia Natya Mandir, recently on ‘Are Policies of Political Parties Harmful to Social Health.’

The competition was inaugurated at 9 am by Justice Shailesh Bramhe, Judge, Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.

College principal Dr C M Rao, Vice Principal Srikishan More, Dr Aparna Kottapalle and programme coordinator Dr Dinesh Kolte were present.

Kartiki Karad conducted the proceedings of the programme while Abhay Jadhav proposed a vote of thanks. A total of 29 teams from various colleges of the State participated in this competition.

Dr Vaijnath Kadam, Trupti Diggikar and adv Gajanan Kshirsagar were the judges.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth and Superintendent of Police (Jalna) Ajay Kumar Bansal were the chief guests for the prize presentation ceremony. MLGES president adv Kalpalata Patil presided over the function.

Box

Prizes winners of the competition are as follows.

--Team first prize winner-Pratiksha Chavan and Aditi Dage-Dayanand Law College (Latur)-

--Team second prize winner-Ritika Shelke and Shahid Shah-Shiv Chhatrapati College

--Team third prize winner-Jaya Lipne and Samhita Bhalerao-S B Science College

--Best Individual prize winner (Shivchhatrapati College)