Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad, May 11:

A 44-year-old debt-ridden farmer attempted suicide due to frequent unproductivity on the farm at his house at Chinchpur in Sillod tehsil by consuming poison on May 5. He died at Government Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

Deceased farmer Bhagwan Vitthal Janjal has a farm at Chinchpur. He had taken a loan of Rs 48, 705 from a credit society and Rs 70,000 from SBI. He could not clear the loan installments due to the unproductivity in the farm and natural calamities. He was in the depression for the past few days. On May 5, he consumed pesticide and attempted to commit suicide. His family members and neighbours rushed him to GMCH where he died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, parents and two children.