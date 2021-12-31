Declare schools fulfilling criteria eligible for grant

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

MLC Satish Chavan made a statement to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to declare primary, secondary and higher secondary schools which have fulfilled the technical criteria eligible for grants.

The schools which were declared ineligible during inspection were informed to complete the technicalities and submit the proposal to the government within 30 days. Accordingly, the ineligible schools submitted correction proposals. Therefore, granting them grants in accordance with the ruling is necessary. However, the schools have not yet been declared eligible for the grants. These schools were disqualified due to improper inspection by the authorities.

Therefore, teachers who have been working without pay for 15 to 20 years in this school are still deprived of salary. In order to declare the list of eligible schools, the approval of the finance department and the CM is required. A fund of Rs 104 crore is required for this and that fund should be sanctioned in the budget session, Chavan said.