Decode info on Ajanta Caves through QR Code

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To enhance visitors' experiences and facilitate authentic historic information about the world heritage Ajanta Caves, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has introduced QR code standees at the site.

The information is available in English, Hindi and Marathi languages for the convenience of international and domestic visitors. After scanning the QR code, the tourist information will be flashed on his/her mobile screen within seconds. The standees were inaugurated on Tuesday in presence of ASI personnel, tourist guides, MSRTC officials and others.

The conservation assistant (ASI, Ajanta sub-circle) Manoj Pawar said, “ The aim is to provide authentic information through technological assistance and with convenience to the visitors. We have placed two digital information standees, one near the ticket counter and another outside Cave Number 1. The heritage site comprises 30 caves. Hence the tourists will get the desired information on-the-spot.”

It may be noted that lakhs of domestic tourists and tens of thousands of international tourists visit the world heritage Ajanta Caves, every year.