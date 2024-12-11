Defeated legislative assembly candidate urges ECI to revise recounting charges

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the results of the assembly elections, suspicions regarding EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) are surfacing. In this context, Sunil Salve, the defeated candidate from the People's Party of India (Democratic) in the Phulambri assembly constituency, has raised a surprising question, attempting to corner both the district administration and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a memorandum to the district collector, he stated that the candidate was allowed to spend Rs 40 lakh for election campaigning. However, the cost of recounting EVMs at 371 polling stations in the constituency is Rs 1.75 crore (Rs 1,75,11,200). How ordinary candidates could afford such a substantial amount, he questioned.

The ECI must seriously consider this issue. Currently, Rs 47,200 is charged for the counting of votes polled in each EVM, and if the commission continues to demand such substantial amounts, ordinary citizens may lose their right to contest elections.

Salve has also warned through a memorandum that if the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips in the Phulambri constituency are not counted within 10 days, he will resort to ‘Pranantik Satyagraha’.