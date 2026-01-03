Defence Career Academy holds annual students’ gathering

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The annual gathering of students of Defence Career Academy (dca), a military training institute recognised by the Ministry of Defence and the Sainik School Society, was held on December 25 at the academy campus. Students presented patriotic and entertainment-based dance performances, drawing appreciation from the audience.

The programme was attended by admiral commandant, station headquarters,colonel Prashant Gaur as chief guest, along with Dr Richa Gaur. They praised the students’ discipline and performances and wished them success in their future careers.

Also present were president, human welfare development foundation, Sominath Rahane; secretary, Sachchidanand Rahane; trustee Yamunabai Rahane; director, dca girls’ wing, Urmila Kedar Rahane; ceo Uddhav Takle; principal Shrikant Varude; vice-principal Balakrishnan; Shashikant Badak; and supervisor Rohini Shinde. Parents and teachers appreciated the students’ confidence and overall development. Teachers, trainers and staff contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

