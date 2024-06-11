Degrees to be conferred on 64.7 K students in 64th convocation ceremony

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The degrees will be conferred on more than 64.7 K undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph D researchers during the 64th convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to be held on June 13.

Director of the National Chemical Laboratory, Dr Ashish Lele will deliver the convocation address, while the Governor and chancellor of the universities, Ramesh Bais, will preside over the function online.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakatn Patil will be the chief guest. But, the university has not received its confirmation yet.

Earlier, the convocation ceremony used to commence at 10.30 am. As per the guidelines from Raj Bhavan, the schedule was changed. Now, the programme will be conducted from 10 am and 11.30 am while those who will receive the degrees will have to remain present at 9 am, on the day of the convocation.

A total of 30 committees were set up.

A review meeting of the panels with 150 members was held recently. The degrees will be conferred on over 64.7 K youths who passed UG, PG and Ph D researchers in October-November 2022 and March-April 2023.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Kailas Ambhure and Dr Farooque Khan were present at the briefing.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, deans and management council members will also grace the event. A mock drill of the event was organised on Tuesday for time management.

Box

41 researchers to get degrees from dignitaries

A total of 334 candidates have completed Ph D since the last convocation ceremony was held.

Of them, 139 have applied to receive the degree.

However, the administration decided to allow only 41 candidates to receive the degree from the dignitaries to complete the ceremony within the given deadline. One candidate from each subject was selected for the event. All 41 candidates were selected based on the completion of the research first in their subject during the given period.

Box

Faculty-wise degrees

All the subjects were divided into four faculties. The faculty-wise number of students is as follows;

Faculty name------------------UG-----------PG Colleges---PG Depts

Commerce and Management-10,505-------1050-----------267

Humanities--------------------16,865----------2783---------1355

Interdisciplinary---------------2613------------407----------224

Science and Technology -----24,237---------3359----------1057

Total----------------------------54,220---------7,599---------2903