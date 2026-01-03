Degrees to be conferred on over 64.5 K UG, PG & Ph D holders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The degrees will be conferred on more than 64.5 K undergraduate, postgraduate, M Phil and Ph D holders in the 66th Convocation Ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at main auditorium to be held at 11 am, on January 5. However, only registered Ph D candidates will receive degree from the dignitaries in the ceremony.

Addressing a press conference at the examinations building on Saturday, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Dr Sunil Bhagwat would be the chief guest for the function.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fuleri will preside over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Amrutkar, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr B N Dole, Deans along with management cuncil members will grace the event.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation B N Dole said that during this convocation, the degrees would be awarded to 12,465 candidates from the October/November 2024 examinations and 51,942 candidates from the March/April 2025 examinations.

In total, 64,407 graduates from these two sessions will receive their degrees at their respective colleges.

Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr. Sanjay Shinde, and Dr. Vishnu Karhale were present at the briefing. Only registered Ph D holders will get the degrees from the dignitaries.

Ph.D. Degrees to Be Conferred on Stage

Only the 269 Ph D researchers who submitted their applications between November 21 and December 21, 2025, will be awarded degrees on stage.

The fauclty-wise registered candidates are as follows;

--Faculty of Science and Technology – 104

--Faculty of Commerce and Management – 20

--Faculty of Humanities – 99

--Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies – 46

Morning registration for badge & scarf

For the convocation ceremony, 269 Ph.D. graduates from four faculties will be awarded degrees on stage. These candidates must register and mark their attendance between 8 am and 10 am for the badge snad scarf on Monday, January 5,

Streaming on Website

The live broadcast of the Convocation Ceremony will be available on the university’s official website.