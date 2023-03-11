Delay in decision-making hampers work of waterline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a year-long tender process, the Maharashtra government approved a Rs 193 crore scheme to lay a 900 mm diameter water line from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to reduce the city's thirst during summer. The project also includes the repair of an existing water treatment plant at Farola and the construction of a new water treatment plant.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) invited tenders, and after several attempts, contractors responded. The pipeline will be laid in three phases, and the local office of the MJP has sent the details of the tenders to their headquarters in Mumbai for approval.

However, even after 15 days, no decision has been made. The permission of the urban development department of the State government is required since they will be providing funds for the project. The delay in decision-making could make it difficult to lay the 900 mm water channel before summer.