Delay in development of roads in Chikalthana MIDC disappoints industrialists

Aurangabad: An air of disappointment is prevailing amongst the industrialists over no initiative from the government machinery to develop the internal roads of the Chikalthana MIDC area, as two months ago, the industries minister Uday Samant had assured the local industrialists, officers and public representatives in a meeting of resolving their grievances on priority.

The Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) handed over the responsibility of developing roads from the Chikalthana industrial estate to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 35 years ago.

According to industrialists, the AMC collects property tax from them without fail, but do not resolve their grievances. Their long pending demand is to improve the pathetic condition of internal roads in the Chikalthana MIDC area. The industrial delegation brought the situation to the notice of the municipal commissioner and the public representatives many times in past but was in vain. In the meantime, the minister was in the city on October 21 to inaugurate the MASSIA’s Hall in Chikalthana MIDC. Hence the local industrialists brought the issue of roads to his notice. Hence minister Uday Samant assured of getting the roads done through MIDC soon. Later on, the MIDC officers sent a proposal of Rs 62 crore to its headquarters in Mumbai for sanction. However, the proposal is pending as the head office is thinking over recovering the huge amount of money through AMC. As a result, the issue of roads sans any action (remained a status quo).

Pending issues of units on private plots

There are many industrialists desirous to run their units and factories in the Waluj MIDC area, but they are not getting plots from MIDC. As a result, many units and factories have been set up on private plots, marked on the outskirts of the Waluj MIDC area. These units developed on private plots are providing direct employment to around 50,000 persons. The demands of these unit-holders is supply of power supply connection; concession in energy bills; good roads and water supply from MIDC. They have made the demands and the minister had assured them also of resolving their issues on priority. However, two months have passed and nothing has been acted upon in this regard.

MASSIA president Kiran Jagtap said, “Advantage Maharashtra Expo of MASSIA is going to be held at Auric (in Shendra MIDC) in the first week of January. However, we happen to meet the industries minister regarding the expo in Nagpur today (on Thursday). He assured us of resolving the issue of developing the roads of MIDC before the inauguration of the exhibition.”