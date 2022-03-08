Delay in shifting poles continue pushing citizens to face traffic nuisances

@font-face{

font-family:"Times New Roman";

}@font-face{

font-family:"宋体";

}@font-face{

font-family:"SimSun";

}@font-face{

font-family:"Calibri";

}@font-face{

font-family:"SimSun";

}p.MsoNormal{

mso-style-name:Normal;

mso-style-parent:"";

margin:0pt;

margin-bottom:.0001pt;

font-family:Calibri;

mso-fareast-font-family:SimSun;

mso-bidi-font-family:'Times New Roman';

}span.msoIns{

mso-style-type:export-only;

mso-style-name:"";

text-decoration:underline;

text-underline:single;

color:blue;

}span.msoDel{

mso-style-type:export-only;

mso-style-name:"";

text-decoration:line-through;

color:red;

}div.Section0{page:Section0;}

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 8:

The state government through District Planning Committee (DPC) has granted an aid of Rs 16 crore to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for relocating electric poles, electricity networks and transformers from the main roads of the city, one year ago. Meanwhile, the delay in works is disappointing the vehicle-owners as they accused of being pushed to face traffic nuisance on regular basis for their no fault. since last one year.

It may be noted that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) remained passive in relocating these electrical structures, after widening of important roads in the last one decade, for want of funds.

Instead, AMC officials informed MSEDCL about the relocation work. However, the MSEDCL demanded for the funds to do the job. Later on, the guardian minister Subhash Desai, during the last year, intervened the matter and he made a provision of fund, through DPC. The fund was also transferred immediately. However, a year has been passed and the work is yet to kickstart. These structures are obstructing in the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The AMC held 4-5 meetings with MSEDCL officers so that the works could be started soon, but the delay is on behalf of MSEDCL, claimed the AMC officials. On other hand, the MSEDCL officials, on anonymity said that we will be digging out many roads in the city and the AMC demands charges for the repair the roads which is exorbitant. This is the reason why the figure in estimate esclated upto Rs 25 crore. The AMC should reduce the charges, hopes MSEDCL officers.

Let MSEDCL submit proposal

The AMC executive engineer (electrical) A B Deshmukh said, “ We have not given any figure to MSEDCL about the charges collected against repairing of the roads. They had not sent any proposal. Moreover, we are unaware of which roads they will be digging pits or trenches. The charges could be discounted considering as a special case. The talks could proceed only after tabling the proposal. This is wrong if they are guessing or fixing charges on their own.”