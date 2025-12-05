Delhi flight delayed by 4 hours
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 5, 2025 00:50 IST2025-12-05T00:50:03+5:302025-12-05T00:50:03+5:30
The IndiGo Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Delhi flight was delayed by four hours on Thursday. The incoming flight from Delhi itself arrived three and a half hours late. As a result, passengers travelling from Sambhajinagar to Delhi were stranded at the airport. The flight, scheduled to depart at 7.15 pm, finally took off at 11 pm.