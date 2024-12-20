Delhi shooters strike: Jeweller robbed at gunpoint in Satara

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Satara Police successfully arrested four members of a gang that looted 15 tolas of gold from a jeweller at gunpoint. However, the three main accused, including the one holding the gold and cash, remain at large.

The arrested suspects are Karthik alias Ravi Tawde (25, Husain Colony), Sandeep Ghoderav(19), Rahul Shirsath (19,both from Jaybhavaninagar) and Anukul Pawar (24, Murtizapur), according to Inspector Sangram Tate. Sarafa jeweller Suresh Kulathe (48) was at his shop near Renukamata Temple in Satara on November 19. As usual around 10 pm as he prepared to close the shop at the same time two individuals entered, pointed a gun at him, and fled with 15 tolas of gold and Rs 56,000 in cash. They also threatened a young man who tried to stop them, attempting to fire a shot at him. Inspector Tate received information about Anukul’s involvement, leading to his arrest by PSI Uttarashwar Munde and team members Amol Sonawane and Nandkumar Bhandari. Anukul’s interrogation led to the arrest of the other three. The police recovered two motorcycles used in the crime, a pistol, and two live cartridges from Karthik’s house.

The Mastermind

The mastermind of the heist, Lucky, Karthik’s brother, is still on the run with their mother, who is suspected of helping dispose of the gold. Lucky has a history of serious crimes, and his family runs a garage in Jaybhavaninagar. However, a search of their house yielded no results, and the mother is also untraceable, leading police to suspect her involvement in disposing of the gold.

The Plan

Lucky scouted a low-traffic area for the robbery and offered Rs 10,000 to Sandeep and Rahul for reconnaissance. Anukul, who has connections with notorious criminal Akshay Vahul was also involved.

Delhi Connection

The arrested suspects revealed that Lucky hired two sharpshooters from Delhi to execute the robbery. They claimed the stolen gold and cash were still with Lucky. The police believe his arrest will uncover the full extent of the Delhi shooters’ involvement.

What’s Next?

With the main accused still at large, police are intensifying their search to recover the stolen items and apprehend the remaining culprits.

