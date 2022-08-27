Demand for action against woman threatening MLA Bamb

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Ranjangaon BJP unit and RPI (A) demanded to the police to register a case against a woman, who threatened MLA Prashant Bamb. The agitators agitated in front of the Waluj MIDC police station and submitted a memorandum.

During the monsoon session of the assembly, MLA Bamb raised the issue that the teachers are not present in the school. Later, he received threatening phone call in large numbers. In this regard, an audio clip in which a woman was threatening him abusive language went viral on the social media. His supporters alleged that Bamb is being threatened as he is taking efforts to increase the quality of education. Hence, a case should be registered against the concerned woman, as mentioned in the memorandum. PSI Sandeep Shinde accepted the memorandum.