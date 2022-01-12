Demand for judicial probe in TET scam

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh demanded to conduct a judicial probe into Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET) irregularities which have maligned the image of teachers in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, teachers union office-bearers stated that the TET scam created a sensation in the education field.

“The roots of the scam may have spread far and wide. The documents of all the teachers who were appointed after 2013 should be verified through a judge from the High Court, so, the image of the remains pious and action should be taken against the guilty,” the office-bearers said. It demanded that criminal cases should be registered against those who are guilty of black marketing in the education field. The memorandum was signed by its State unit president Mehboob Tamboli and general secretary Sajid Nisar Ahmed.