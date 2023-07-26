Demand for President's Rule in Manipur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Muslim Numainda Council (MNC), an umbrella organisation of different Muslim religious, social and political organisations, today requested the President to dismiss the state government (of Manipur) and impose President’s Rule in the state to protect the life, property and dignity of the people.

In a memorandum addressed to the President of India and the Governor of Manipur through the divisional commissioner, the MNC underlined the abject failure of the state government, the chief minister and the legislature in controlling the communal violence in Manipur which is ongoing for the past 80 days. This failure of the State and the Central Governments is deliberate and intentional. This political violence aims at harassing the minorities of our country, as happens in all the BJP-governed state governments. The Muslim community has been facing discrimination and other atrocities for many decades. The polarisation of Indian society on the lines of caste and religious identity, in order to establish a government by undemocratic and unconstitutional means should be stopped, stated the memorandum.

The demands include a thorough investigation into the incidents of violence, arson, rape and murder by a sitting High Court judge; rehabilitation of the victims to their original homes and villages; granting of compensation by the state government to every victim for loss of life and property etc. The memorandum also stated that the extremists who committed crimes against women, paraded women naked and committed rape, must be tried on priority and hanged immediately after conviction.

The delegation comprising MNC’s former president Ziauddin Siddiqui, vice president Kamran Ali Khan, Muntajeeb Shaikh, Mehrajuddin Siddiqui, Adil Madani, Mohammad Hussain, Mirza Salim Baig and others were present on the occasion.