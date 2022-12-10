Demand for resignation of Patil

Aurangabad

There has been a deep resentment all over the state over the controversial statement made by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule during a function held at Santpeeth.

Hence, Buland Chhava Yuva Parishad has demanded the resignation of Patil through a press release.

A meeting chaired by association secretary Suresh Wakade was held in the TV Centre area on December 10 to discuss this matter. It was said in the meeting that the BJP ministers are frequently defaming the great men. Such persons have no right to remain in the authority. Hence, Patil should immediately resign.

Association officials Satish Vetal, Manoj Muley, Sahebrao Muley, Dnyaneshwar Jadhav, Pradeep Harde, Sandeep Shelke, Rameshwar Rajgure, Dilip Jadhav, Anil Tupe, Shivaji Palaskar, Ratan Kale and others were present.

Demand to register atrocity case

The leaders of the Amdedkarites movement through a memorandum submitted to the commissioner of police demanded that a case under the atrocity act should be registered against Patil.

In the memorandum, they mentioned that the controversial statement made by Patil hurt the sentiments of the scheduled caste people. The national heroes who fought for equality like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajashree Shahu Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are being insulted frequently. The activists of the Ambedkarite movement are deeply hurt. Such attempts are taken deliberately with the casteist intention. Hence, a case should be registered against Patil under scheduled caste and scheduled tribe Atrocity.

DCP Aparna Gitay accepted the memorandum and assured the delegation that it will be forwarded to the concerned police station.

The delegation included Dinkar Onkar, Vijay Wahul, Rahul Salve, Deepak Nikalje, Praveen Jadhav, Vijay Shinde, Mohan Maske, Sachin Bhuidag, Vijaykumar KHandagale, Naresh Varthe, Anand Borde, Ravi Lokhande, Amit Wahul and others were present.